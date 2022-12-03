NORTH MANKATO — Two eye-catching annual holiday competitions will be underway next week in Mankato and North Mankato.
The Let it Glow, Kato! window-display contest starts Monday among registered businesses in the Mankato-North Mankato City Center.
A map of participants is available at citycentermankato.com/let-it-glow. People have until Dec. 31 to vote for their favorite. Cash awards will be given for the top three spots.
And North Mankato is again having its Hometown Holiday Lights contest for homes in North Mankato.
Beginning Monday people can pick up a map of the homes in the contest at the Taylor Library or view it on the library’s Facebook page. A kickoff event is planned 6-7 p.m. at the library and includes cookies while they last.
Voting runs through Dec. 26. People can circle their favorite home on the paper map and drop it at the library or in the book drop box in the parking lot at City Hall, said Katie Heintz, library director.
“This is the third year we’ve done it,” she said. The event started in 2020 when the Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Sibley Park was canceled because of the COVID pandemic.
That year, the event proved to be the perfect elixir for everyone cooped up during the pandemic. The Omega Court neighborhood in upper North Mankato was packed and Northridge was a favorite as hundreds of cars crept through the neighborhoods to look at the displays.
In its inaugural season, 52 homes participated, with 10 Cardinal Court winning the individual house category and Omega Court the neighborhood division.
Those two defended their titles last year, when there were 19 entrants. Heintz said about 150 people voted in the contest last year.
This year there are 15 entrants.
“There are always neighborhoods that like doing it and go all out.”
