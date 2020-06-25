Jones Metal Vice President David Richards is happy to see demand for the company’s products returning, even if it’s not near pre-coronavirus levels.
“I’m not thrilled about where we are, but it’s not all doom and gloom either.”
He said the steel fabrication firm’s business was flat in April and May but in this month saw a decent uptick.
“Throughout June we’ve seen our order backlog building, so for the next three months at least, we’ll be really busy.”
The company has been on a reduced four-day, 10-hour production schedule, closing the building Fridays-Sundays. Closing the building gives time for any potential COVID-19 contamination to disappear. The company has so far not had any known COVID-19 cases, Richards said.
John Considine, business development resource manager at Greater Mankato Growth, said that as manufacturers continue to slowly ramp up, early concerns about big disruptions to supply chains haven’t materialized.
“We’re hearing moderate concerns about supply chain. It hasn’t been a major concern,” Considine said.
“Manufacturers are looking at bringing back larger workforces, and they’re looking at the best way to do that as sales come back. They’re looking to leverage the programs available on the state and federal level.”
Richards said they didn’t have to lay off or furlough employees but lost some positions through attrition. Now they’re hiring to fill those spots.
Jones Metal took advantage of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which provided direct incentives to companies that kept their employees on the payroll.
He said the company spent recent years diversifying its customer base, which is paying off.
“If one sector dives, we don’t take a dive with them. Our customers are in pretty solid areas and there are some emerging technologies that we’re involved in that are starting to take off.”
Richards said that in talking with other manufacturers locally and elsewhere he’s generally hearing positive news.
“For the most part, those our size or comparable are seeing what we see — an uptick in business. There are manufacturers who were on the edge before this hit, so they probably won’t reopen.”
Retail, restaurant concerns
While manufacturers can rehire and ramp up as they see demand increase, it’s trickier for retail, restaurant and bars, where gauging the public’s readiness to return is difficult.
Patrick Baker, GMG vice president and director of government and institutional affairs, said the biggest concern for the chamber is that businesses, particularly restaurants and bars, are only operating under reduced capacity as required under the governor’s latest order allowing more business openings.
“Businesses can’t continue to operate at 50% or 25% capacity.”
Considine said for restaurants and retail stores, another big concern right now is whether customers will return in sufficient numbers, no matter what capacity level they are allowed to operate under.
“The retail side, that’s up in the air. The biggest thing is consumer confidence. Do people feel comfortable to go back into stores to shop and go out to eat,” Considine said.
“Businesses are taking precautions to have a safe environment. A lot of restaurants are continuing take-out and delivery because it’s what’s been sustaining them.”
Considine said business owners have to make some educated guesses on how much and fast to reopen.
“For some businesses, going full-bore 100% open is a big investment. They are trying to figure out where their customers are at and when they’ll come back. Loading up on inventory might not be the best choice if the customers aren’t ready for it.”
Considine said service businesses have a better chance of understanding what their customer flow will be.
“Chiropractors, accounting firms, things like that, they tend to have a good feel for their flow of customers. They probably have a better feel for that than people who are selling things to people.”
Baker said GMG has just launched consumer confidence campaign ads.
“They have the message that it’s time to get out and shop and eat and enjoy the beauty of our river valley.
“Getting people re-engaged in the economy is the best way to not have to talk about extended stimulus. People would rather have people buying their service or product than to have to do some kind of government program.”
New grant available
Beginning this week, small businesses can apply for $10,000 grants from the Minnesota Small Business Relief Grants Program. The Legislature approved $60 million for the program before adjourning from its special session recently.
“They’re grants. There is no expectation of payback, so were pretty excited about that,” Baker said.
“I’m not sure how far $60 million will go, but it’s a start.”
While there were a number of aid programs under the CARES Act passed by Congress in late March, many small businesses didn’t benefit.
“What we’ve found is the smallest businesses have had trouble accessing the federal programs, so this should help them,” Baker said.
The state grants are to be directed to businesses that have 50 or fewer employees and who were forced to close by the governor’s executive orders as the pandemic unfolded. Half of the money is targeted to outstate Minnesota.
There are also different pots of money set aside for specific small businesses: $18 million for businesses with six or fewer full-time employees; $10 million for minority businesses; $2.5 million for veteran-owned businesses; $2.5 million for women-owned businesses and $2.5 million for operators of indoor retail and food markets with an ethnic cultural emphasis.
The application period ends 5 p.m. July 2.
It is not a first-come, first-served program. Instead the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will use a randomized computer-generated lottery process to select which of the businesses that apply get grants.
Businesses must have a permanent physical location in Minnesota and be majority owned by a permanent resident of Minnesota.
While welcoming the help for businesses, Baker said GMG was disappointed to see the Legislature couldn’t come to an agreement on providing aid for local governments struggling with their budgets because of reduced revenue.
