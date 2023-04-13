MANKATO — Supporters of legislation that would establish a required paid family and medical leave state program argue it would help meet the needs of low-income workers.
But many local businesses say the “one-size-fits-all” approach doesn’t consider impacts to different business types and sizes.
David Beimers, a professor of social work at Minnesota State University, teaches a class on policy practice and has students who are studying the issue.
He said their research supports the need for the program.
“The population that is in the greatest need of this legislation are those who tend to be lower paid and have fewer financial resources to fall back on when they do need to take time off of work due to either having a child or caring for an older adult within their family,” he said.
Beimers, who cited 2019 research from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, said workers in rural areas often face more hardships when they need to take leave from work and are less likely to have access to some form of paid leave through their employers.
Additionally, he said the percentage of mothers with young children in the paid workforce is high in rural areas.
Half of Minnesota’s entirely rural counties have 90% or more of mothers with children under age 6 in the paid labor force, the report said.
“Young moms are definitely in the paid workforce. The challenge is that they don’t necessarily have access to any form of benefit through their employer that provides paid leave for when they do need to take time off of work due to either a new birth or a medical incident with their child or older family member,” Beimers said.
The proposed paid family and medical leave legislation would establish a mandatory state program, funded by a 0.7% payroll tax, that would allow employees to take up to 12 weeks off for a serious health condition and up to 12 weeks off for family care but would cap off at 20 weeks if an employee qualified for both.
It's not popular with area businesses, according to Andy Wilke, Greater Mankato Growth business development and public affairs director. He said aggregated results from their annual policy survey, which asked its more than 900 members about their support for the idea over the years, showed about 80% of respondents are consistently against it.
Wilke said their members, consisting of many business types from nonprofits and private businesses to larger employers, have argued that many industries have varying needs and believe it’s important to make sure benefits can be customized to fit individual workplaces and industries.
“One of the hidden costs that folks are very concerned about is when folks do take time off is how they are going to fill that position with somebody during what is a historically tight labor market,” Wilke said.
In September 2022, Mankato and North Mankato had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“There are not a lot of folks on the sidelines that employers can tap and go after to fill a position temporarily,” Wilke said.
He said the majority of their members prefer a program that would create incentives for businesses to establish programs on their own so they can tailor benefits unique to their needs, adding that those incentives could come to fruition in the form of tax credits.
“Where employers can go onto a private marketplace, find an insurance product that fits the needs of their workplace and they can afford as an employer and then the state comes in on the backside and provides the tax credit to that employer,” Wilke said.
“I think employers understand the importance of taking care of their employees the best as they possibly can. This proposal will impact their ability to provide a comprehensive set of benefits for their employees.”
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said he opposed the original language of the bill but is now more open-minded to a yes vote after recent amendments.
“Obviously if it has the support of employees and the business community both, that would be an easy yes vote for most legislators,” he said.
Beimers said that while there are concerns about the impacts on employers, the bill will benefit those who need it most.
“We have to recognize that for our lowest paid employees to be the ones who have the least access to employer-based, either vacation or sick leave, benefits, the folks who are really going to benefit from this are the ones who economically have the most to gain,” he said.
Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, was contacted for comment for this story but did not respond.
