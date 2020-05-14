MANKATO — There was no question where Marissa Brostrom, owner of Graif Clothing, was going to be 6 p.m. Wednesday: watching Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement about whether the stay-at-home order would be extended past this weekend.
“Anticipation all day for it,” Brostrom said.
And as soon as Walz announced that retail stores like Graif could reopen, Brostrom knew exactly what she will be doing at 10 a.m. Monday.
“We’re going to reopen the doors,” she said.
Inside those doors at 900 N. Riverfront Drive will be hand sanitizer, mask-wearing staff and free masks for any customer who would feel more comfortable with one on.
The governor’s directive requires stores to have a safety plan to limit the potential for spreading COVID-19, and it requires stores to operate at half-capacity.
A fixture in Mankato since 1924, Graif relies on longtime loyal customers looking for personal attention and expertise rather than swarms of sale-focused bargain hunters.
That means the half-capacity restriction shouldn’t be a problem.
“People come here for the personal touch and that relationship,” Brostrom said.
Still, the COVID-19 epidemic is expected to continue to grow through June in Minnesota, and it’s difficult to predict whether a substantial number of customers are going to be nervous about shopping trips for the foreseeable future.
“That’s probably the No. 1 concern,” she said. “I think about it, but at the same time I know we are prepared for exercising every precaution.”
With shops closed for nearly two months, other than curbside service, the return to a full reopening was badly needed even for businesses that did what they could to adapt.
Kim Ruby has owned Artifact, a paint-your-own pottery studio in Old Town, since December 2017. Until the pandemic, her business relied on social gathering — friends, moms and daughters, college roommates, company team-building groups, even children’s birthday parties spending a couple of hours painting plates, platters, pots, mugs and other stoneware. When they were done, Ruby or one of her employees would fire the hand-crafted pieces in the kiln.
Since mid-March, those sorts of gatherings haven’t been allowed. Eventually, Ruby and her team began offering to-go orders. Appointments were made, customers picked up their pottery, they painted it at home, brought it back to be fired and then picked it up when it was ready. One kid even did her birthday party using the service — she and her invitees painted in their various homes while on Zoom.
But revenue was down substantially, and Ruby wondered at times about Artifact’s survival.
“I’ve had my moments, that’s for sure,” she said. “But I’m trying to keep going.”
Federal assistance targeted for small businesses ran out before her store’s application was processed, but a second round of funding was approved by Congress and the Trump administration. In that round Artifact was funded, and Ruby was able to keep her three employees on the payroll, pay the rent and reserve other revenue for purchasing inventory.
“Without the Small Business Administration money, we probably wouldn’t have been able to keep going,” she said.
Ruby and her employees will be brainstorming about the upcoming pandemic business plan. One possibility would be to reopen a portion of the Riverfront Drive storefront to traditional customers while still offering the take-home projects for people nervous about too much social interaction for the time being.
“I anticipate not a ton of people wanting to come back right away,” she said.
For a few dozen Mankato businesses, permission to reopen is a two-part affair: first Walz’s go-ahead, then the OK from the owner of River Hills Mall.
“We are set to open whenever they give the word we can reopen,” said Debbie Winch, manager of Evenson’s Hallmark, referring to the Mankato mall’s ownership. “I’m sure it takes them a day to regroup and plan, and then they’ll let us know.”
The store has been offering curbside service, but Hallmark is a place that mainly relies on browsing. And without an exterior entrance, Winch will need to wait for the mall’s corridors to refill with shoppers before she can open the doors.
The capacity restrictions aren’t a problem, at least not until the Christmas shopping season, she said. There have been plenty of days to prepare for the safety precautions.
“We’re ready,” Winch said. “We put up our plexiglass in front of the registers. We have masks and gloves. We have masks and hand sanitizers to sell. ... I’m sure that will be a hot item.”
Brookfield Properties, the owner of River Hills, wasn’t ready to announce a reopening date as of Thursday afternoon.
“While closely monitoring the new direction from Governor Walz, we are diligently working on plans to safely reopen River Hills Mall,” according to a statement from company spokesperson Rachel Wille. “The well-being of our guests, tenants and employees is our highest priority and we will reopen our center when we are ready to do so. We will share next steps with you on our reopening plans as we are able and look forward to welcoming our community back to the mall.”
Not all businesses are nearing a return to regular activities. Restrictions remain in place for bars and restaurants, which are limited to take-out service, and for hair salons, theaters and fitness centers, although Walz suggested plans are being developed to at least partially lift those limitations by June 1.
At Liv Aveda Salon in Mankato, owners Tim and Tami Tupy have been readying for their reopening.
“We’ve been working out our back-to-work plan,” Tim Tupy said. “One door in, one door out, temp checks, safety precautions for our clients and employees, all those things.”
He said they understand the seriousness of the pandemic and the need for safety measures but have become frustrated that other businesses have been allowed to open. Like many business owners, he’s been particularly peeved by the recent opening of Jim’s Apple Farm, more commonly known as Minnesota’s Biggest Candy Store, near Jordan.
“Everyone knows about the yellow barn being open. Our people are licensed, we’re regulated and inspected every year and have all kinds of training and sanitization regimens. I want our employees to be safe when they go back to work, but it’s frustrating to see other places open that aren’t trained in sanitation like we are.”
The popular salon and spa already has had to reschedule hundreds of appointments twice already, and Tupy doesn’t want to have to do it again.
At Graif Clothing, Brostrom also thinks more small businesses should be allowed to return.
“I do wish there was more leeway for all industries in the small-business sector,” she said. “... I don’t like the idea of picking and choosing. I think at this point, everybody’s ready to have the safety precautions in place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.