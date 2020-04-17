Golf

Young Seo takes a swing at a golf ball while friends watch his form at Land of Memories Park in late March. Golf courses had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new executive order signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday allows them to reopen.

MANKATO — To the relief of golfers, a new executive order issued Friday by Gov. Tim Walz will allow courses to open.

Golfing had been restricted along with a host of other outdoor recreation to curb the spread of COVID-19. Bait shops, shooting ranges and dock installation businesses are among the other facilities able to reopen.

Walz’s executive order still advises people to maintain 6-foot social distancing, avoid crowds and stay close to home.

“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he stated in a release. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”

