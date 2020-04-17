MANKATO — To the relief of golfers, a new executive order issued Friday by Gov. Tim Walz will allow courses to open.
Golfing had been restricted along with a host of other outdoor recreation to curb the spread of COVID-19. Bait shops, shooting ranges and dock installation businesses are among the other facilities able to reopen.
Walz’s executive order still advises people to maintain 6-foot social distancing, avoid crowds and stay close to home.
“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he stated in a release. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”
This story will be updated.
