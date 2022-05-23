MANKATO — Buster’s Sports Bar and Grill closed its doors for good Sunday.
Rachael Hansen-Miller, who has owned the business for 14 years, posted on social media that the 25-year-old business closed after the building's owner announced plans to redevelop the space they are in. She said they chose not to relocate the bar/restaurant.
"It is with a heavy heart I am writing this, but so grateful for the support and love from the best staff, vendors, and the community/customers.
There are several other businesses in the building, which was formerly Lewis Eastgate and was purchased by Tom Scheman and a partner.
