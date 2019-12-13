BUTTERFIELD — Barb Mathistad Warner remembers how inconvenient it was for her and other Butterfield residents when the small town’s grocery store closed.
It was about 10 years ago, by her estimate, and it forced locals out of town to buy groceries.
“I shopped there all the time,” she said. “So when I had to go out of town, it was the pits.”
Many other small towns lost grocery options over a similar time period, but Warner and husband, Mark, brought one back to Butterfield — population 586 — this year.
After purchasing the Butterfield Hardware store in December 2018, the two started offering groceries in May. The idea originated from customer feedback.
“We asked customers when they came in what would you like to see us do? What would make it better for you?” Mark Warner said. “And overwhelmingly the big thing was can you put some groceries in.”
Finding a grocery supplier was difficult at first because distributors usually handle larger orders. They eventually connected with the Mason Brothers grocery wholesaler out of Wadena, which now brings weekly deliveries to restock the shelves, refrigerators and freezers.
“We don’t have the Cub Foods or the Hy-Vee size,” Mark Warner said. “But we’ve got the basics."
Customers can roll through four grocery aisles using the store's single cart. They'll find fresh hamburger and other meat, produce, bread, milk, canned goods and more.
The owners seek customer feedback on what items to carry. Mark Warner said they've added Hispanic and Laotian food ingredients upon request. So when a woman recently came in looking for corn flour, he could show her right where to find it.
Although the store’s hardware and lumber sections account for most of the business, Mark Warner said he’s been encouraged by the grocery sales so far. He retired from his banking job to run the store with his wife, who also works at a nearby truck service center.
Merle Smit, who lives north of Butterfield, stopped into the hardware store Thursday. Both people working at the time knew him by name, and he said he comes there frequently for items ranging from meat to salad dressing to crackers.
He still has to go to St. James or Windom grocery stores for some items. If he can save the gas, though, he’ll go to Butterfield Hardware.
“If they have it, I come here of course,” he said. " … By the time you drive to the next town, you’re saving a lot on gas that way.”
Along with Windom and St. James, residents also turned to Mountain Lake for groceries. Or they could head over to the Casey's gas station in town for convenience store items.
Kaley Hernandez of the Faribault, Martin and Watonwan counties Statewide Health Improvement Program, or SHIP, said not having a grocery option in small towns greatly limits healthy food options for residents.
“(Gas stations) may have a couple healthy things, but the majority are high in sodium, high in sugar and high in saturated fat,” she said.
She said SHIP grants helped the hardware store add coolers, signs and displays. A $500 credit went toward the initial produce orders, while the owners made investments of their own.
“It’s just about increasing access to those healthy foods for the community,” Hernandez said of SHIP's support.
Greater Minnesota lost 14% of its grocery stores between 2000 and 2013, according to the Center for Rural Policy and Development. All areas of the state except the metro experienced a net loss of grocery options.
Hernandez and the SHIP team will be at the hardware store’s open house Saturday to distribute food samples and demonstrate healthy meal options using the food available in the store. The Warners will be giving out door prizes to thank customers at the event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We opened a year ago on Dec. 1, so we figured with Christmas coming it’s a good way to thank customers,” Barb Mathistad Warner said.
She said her and her husband are also considering opening a deli in Butterfield within the next couple of years. First things first, though, they plan to keep selling groceries in their hardware store.
