ST. JAMES — A driver without a license allegedly led authorities on a 9-mile chase in Watonwan County.
Alfredo Armendariz, Jr., 36, of Butterfield, was charged this week in Watonwan County District Court with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation and misdemeanor violating of the governor's stay-at-home order.
A St. James officer saw Armendariz driving Tuesday and tried to pull him over because he knew Armendariz's license had been revoked. He has three DWI convictions and multiple prior convictions for driving after cancellation.
Armendariz allegedly would not stop and went 9 miles toward Butterfield. He allegedly went up to 70 mph while Madelia and Watonwan County officers joined the pursuit.
Armendariz finally stopped after turning into a private driveway, according to a court complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.