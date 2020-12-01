BUTTERFIELD — A Butterfield man allegedly threatened to kill another man with a knife.
Another occupant of a Butterfield residence told authorities Joseph Donald Gordon, 29, grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened to kill him during an argument Nov. 25.
Gordon refused to talk to an investigator. He tested 0.26 on a breathalyzer, according to a court complaint.
Gordon was charged Monday in Watonwan County District Court with felony counts of threats and assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor domestic assault.
