BUTTERFIELD — An 83-year-old Butterfield woman was injured when two vans crashed Tuesday afternoon near Butterfield, the State Patrol said.
Delores Nadine Linscheid was driving an eastbound 2001 Dodge Caravan on Highway 60 and was just west of Butterfield at 1:18 p.m. when the van was rear-ended by a 2017 Ram Cargo driven by Tiffany Marie Ashpole, 24, of Eagle Lake, the patrol said.
Linscheid was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. James.
Ashpole was not injured, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.