The buyer of a former school in Winnebago wants to turn the building into a veterans resource center and a community center.
Garth Carlson, of rural Mankato, purchased the former elementary school on First Avenue SE from the city of Winnebago.
The Minnesota National Guard and Army Reserve veteran plans to lease space in the building at cost to area veterans organizations. He says he’ll also provide space when available to other community organizations and to community events. His first goal is starting a free meal distribution for community members in need during the pandemic.
The Blue Earth Area School District closed the elementary school in 2015. The school was reutilized by the Southern Plains Education Cooperative, which provides special education and an alternative learning center for five school districts. The cooperative recently moved to Fairmont.
The city bought the building in November for $2, according to City Administrator Jacob Skluzacek.
The city received a proposal from Genesis Classical Academy to lease the building. But City Council members decided to sell it because they were concerned about the costs of keeping the building, Skluzacek said.
Carlson was the highest bidder at $61,000 and the City Council approved the sale April 14. The sale closed this week, he said.
Carlson owns a small business doing construction, demolition and trucking. He said he also is involved in a few farming operations. That includes a new hemp farm and line of CBD products. He plans to use a portion of the building for product storage and sales.
Carlson said he’ll open up most of the building to veteran-owned businesses, veteran support organizations and other service organizations.
The buyer said he bought the property as an opportunity to give back and he’s not aiming to make a profit. He plans to lease and rent spaces at low rates that will only cover utilities and other building operating costs, he said.
Carlson said he already has two veteran tenants. The Faribault County Veterans Service Office plans to open a satellite office. A company that provides case management to participants in the 5th Judicial District Veterans Court also is opening an office at the school.
Farther down the road, Carlson said he’d like to establish a job search resource center for veterans and housing for homeless veterans.
The new owner said he also would lease space to Genesis Classical Academy, which is a private school now in Winnebago, if its leaders are still interested. The school’s headmaster did not respond to a phone message from The Free Press.
The building “needs a little TLC” before it is ready for new occupants, Carlson said. His first project will be cleaning and restocking the kitchen.
He’s planning to start a nightly free dinner distribution for anyone who is facing food insecurity due to the pandemic. Area farmers are helping him supply the food.
For more information, contact Carlson at office@veteranenterprisesltd.com.
