MANKATO — Before agreeing to enter a franchise agreement with a new cable TV and internet service provider, the Mankato City Council is doing some homework.
A work session coming on Monday is dedicated to an examination of the potential disruption of having fiber optic cable strung or buried along nearly every street in the city, along with a report on the experiences other communities have had with Indiana-based MetroNet.
And this week, the council gave MetroNet a lengthy opportunity to make its sales pitch for bringing high-speed internet and other services to Mankato.
“This is not a small endeavor,” City Manager Susan Arntz told the council Monday, explaining the two-week discussion period. “... Just to understand that this is a huge project we’re going to undertake together.”
MetroNet, a fast-growing telecommunications provider already in more than 100 communities in eight mostly midwestern states, is looking to give Mankato residents, businesses and organizations an alternative to Spectrum, Consolidated Communications and satellite-based providers.
“It will be a game-changer for Mankato,” said Kathy Scheller, director of government affairs for MetroNet.
Scheller covered a range of topics, including the products and pricing that would be offered, MetroNet’s communication practices with property owners during installation, and a pledge that the company will bring its services to residents and businesses in virtually every part of Mankato — not just the most lucrative neighborhoods.
“When competition comes into the marketplace, everybody does better,” Scheller said.
The company promises data communications speeds that relies entirely on fiber-optic cables, which can offer higher speed data communication than traditional wire cables, and promises speeds of up to a gigabit per second.
“We have blazing-fast symmetrical internet — symmetrical meaning you can upload as fast as you download,” Scheller said.
That highest-speed internet service costs $90 a month with lower-speed plans ranging from $50 to $70, according to the standard pricing information provided to the council. MetroNet cable TV costs from just over $24 monthly to as much as $92 depending on the number of channels. And customers looking for landline telephone service would pay $10 a month.
Bundling isn’t required, so customers can pick any combination of the services. The company may offer lower introductory pricing, but customers will be clearly informed of the length of the discount and the standard pricing, according to Scheller. She also said the company has a strong record of customer service, something that is a business necessity because MetroNet doesn’t lock customers into long-term contracts, meaning they can quickly switch providers if they’re dissatisfied.
Scheller said the company’s customer satisfaction scores run 30% or more above their peers.
As for construction practices, she said MetroNet uses multiple methods for communicating with property-owners in advance of arriving in their neighborhoods, closely tracks responsiveness of staff and subcontractors to questions and complaints, and restores lawns within 24 to 48 hours of any digging.
In Mankato, 61% of the fiber would be strung on existing telephone poles and 39% would need to be installed underground. Because directional boring is used for the underground work, the cables can be laid without impacting every yard.
The company would install fiber neighborhood by neighborhood, activating the service as it’s completed, according to Scheller. The entire city should be completed in two to three years, weather permitting. While some isolated areas of Mankato might not be connected, the plan is to serve virtually every part of Mankato.
“We’re going to do, quite frankly, a ubiquitous build,” she said, adding that the council will know in advance exactly where the initial build-out is planned.
The upcoming work session, which will be entirely focused on the issue, will include information obtained from city officials in communities MetroNet serves, particularly Rochester, where MetroNet just finished installing its fiber-optic network, according to Director of Administrative Services Parker Skophammer.
“Sharing with you, frankly, some of the lessons they have learned,” Skophammer said. “What do they wish they had known at the time when they started the project?”
Monday’s work session, which will begin after the regular 6 p.m. Council meeting is finished, will also include estimates of the amount of staff time required to oversee and inspect the fiber installation project and to handle calls to city hall by people with questions or complaints. That part of the discussion will include, as well, options for covering the city costs, according to Skophammer.
While a final decision by the council won’t come Monday, MetroNet hopes to get approval soon and begin installation of fiber in Mankato as soon as this spring or summer.
