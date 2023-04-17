MANKATO — Mankato’s Committee Against Domestic Abuse is among 19 Women’s Foundation of Minnesota Fund for Safety grant recipients.
The money, which totals $375,000 total among all its recipients, helps organizations and programs working to keep communities safer by addressing gender-based violence, trafficking, harassment and other forms of systemic violence.
CADA, which received $20,000, plans to use the money to support its services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
The grant comes as the organization reimagines its service delivery model amid budget shortfalls, a news release said.
Funded programs will directly serve an estimated 72,739 women, men, girls, boys and gender-expansive people across the state, the release said.
