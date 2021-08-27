CADA logo

MANKATO — Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $135,000 to a Mankato-based nonprofit that provides safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

CADA is the recipient of the general operations grant that includes a component where the trust will match up to $30,000 in community donations supporting CADA’s mission.

CADA's advocacy offices are throughout a nine-county region in south-central Minnesota. The organization offers emergency safety shelter, prevention education, a 24-hour helpline, support groups, and assistance for civil and criminal court matters.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank-holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you