MANKATO — Four organizations in south-central Minnesota received funds in the Otto Bremer Trust’s latest round of grants.
The grants were among 137 awarded by the trust to charitable projects in a four-state region.
Area grants included:
• $105,000 to Committee Against Domestic Abuse for general operations providing support to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Mankato area.
• $50,000 to Aging Services for Communities in Montgomery for general operations helping older residents continue living at home.
• $22,000 to Minnesota State University in Mankato to provide literacy, recreation and social-emotional well-being to youth.
• $20,000 to Bethlehem Inn in Waseca for general operations providing temporary housing to women and children experiencing homelessness in Waseca County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.