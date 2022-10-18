Otto Bremer Trust Logo

MANKATO — Four organizations in south-central Minnesota received funds in the Otto Bremer Trust’s latest round of grants.

The grants were among 137 awarded by the trust to charitable projects in a four-state region. 

Area grants included:

• $105,000 to Committee Against Domestic Abuse for general operations providing support to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Mankato area.

• $50,000 to Aging Services for Communities in Montgomery for general operations helping older residents continue living at home.

• $22,000 to Minnesota State University in Mankato to provide literacy, recreation and social-emotional well-being to youth.

• $20,000 to Bethlehem Inn in Waseca for general operations providing temporary housing to women and children experiencing homelessness in Waseca County.

