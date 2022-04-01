CADA logo

MANKATO — Committee Against Domestic Abuse is among 14 recent recipients of grant funds from the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota.

CADA will use its $25,000 grant to support comprehensive services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence through its family- and survivor-centered shelter, community advocates stationed across the region, its supervised parenting time and exchange centers, as well as for violence prevention education and the Southern Minnesota Offender Education Program.

A total of $336,000 was awarded to nonprofit organizations through the foundation's Fund for Safety.

