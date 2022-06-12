After tragedy struck last year, a Mankato couple wanted to make sure no families feel alone when experiencing loss.
Rebecca and Dan Sharpsteen were nearing their first baby’s due date in March 2021 when they received a shock. Their baby boy, Cal, was stillborn at 38 weeks.
They spent their precious few hours in the hospital with Cal singing to him and holding him, trying to create as many memories as they could before an inevitable goodbye.
“We wanted to be able to spend our whole lives with him, but that wasn’t going to happen,” Rebecca said. “We tried to get in every second and minute we could in the hospital with him.”
After about eight hours, the husband and wife returned home to the books they’d been collecting for Cal. They both work in schools, Dan as a teacher in Waseca and Rebecca as a social worker in Mankato, and had been looking forward to reading to him.
As they navigated those early days of the grieving process, the books and an article on resources for families dealing with loss inspired them to help other families like them.
The Sharpsteens set out to donate a book shelf on wheels in Cal’s name to Mayo Clinic Health System’s in Mankato’s labor and delivery department. Friends and family helped them collect 600 books for what’s now known as “Cal’s Corner” at the hospital.
Cal’s Corner features books about loss, like “My Sibling Still,” a resource for talking to a child about their lost sibling. Mixed in are familiar childhood favorites such as “Love You Forever.”
“We wanted books for siblings too to help cope with that time,” Dan said. “Some books are geared more toward grief and some books are more general classics.”
Whatever a family needs in those first difficult moments, the Sharpsteens want them to find helpful reading material in Cal’s Corner. The right book could give grieving parents a few more memories to hold onto with their deceased child.
Rebecca and Dan visited Cal’s Corner in the hospital Thursday. They had just welcomed a baby girl, Lenni, into the world the day before.
Knowing Cal will always be part of their family story, they sought out books on how to talk about it while Rebecca was pregnant with Lenni. Children’s books on grief and loss, Rebecca found, took a simple yet thoughtful and sensitive approach to an otherwise heavy topic.
Mayo in Mankato provides resources and keepsakes to families dealing with loss at the hospital. The care basket that the Sharpsteens brought home included letters from “loss moms.”
The letters, along with a support group of women that Rebecca found, offered comfort over the last year.
Now the baskets for families experiencing loss include flyers detailing the Sharpsteens’ story. Like with Cal’s Corner, Rebecca and Dan’s motivation for it was ensuring families don’t feel isolated.
Before collecting books for Cal’s Corner — they’re now fully stocked and not in need of donations — the couple brought the idea to their hospital social worker. Amanda Bassett-Swanson worked with the Sharpsteens through the tragedy and said she thought the bookshelf on wheels was a great way to remember Cal while paying it forward to other families.
“Anything families can do to keep the memory of their child and their baby alive helps them through the grief journey,” she said.
Families are already finding help from Cal’s Corner since the Sharpsteens donated it to the hospital in February. Acknowledging grief and loss can help, Bassett-Swanson said.
“It takes away the stigma of not talking about it,” she said. “It creates an open environment for kids to talk about grief.”
The Sharpsteens fully intend to keep Cal’s memory alive. They’ve thought about traditions to incorporate into their family story, like visiting his grave and a tree planted to honor him.
They know their family will be more acclimated to talking about loss than most. The resources they sought out, many of them now available to other families through Cal’s Corner, will someday help them talk to Lenni about him.
She’ll know she’s not alone in losing a sibling. There are whole books about that very thing, after all.
It means a lot, Rebecca said, to know other families will feel the same level of support during their times of need.
“I think just to know that they’re not alone and to hear other stories is really impactful,” she said. “That’s also our intent in sharing our story, so that other families can read about it and know they’re not alone.”
