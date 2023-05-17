Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and Sibley Counties. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Scott and Sibley Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Hennepin and Scott Counties. .Flooding continues for points along the Cottonwood River in southwestern Minnesota as well as the main stem Minnesota River due to the rainfall from last week and over the weekend. As the water continues to move downstream, and barring any further significant rainfall, we should see river levels steadily decrease over the next couple of weeks. Some showers are possible along a cold front on Thursday into Friday, however this should not cause any impacts to current forecasts due to how quickly the showers move through and the limited moisture to work with. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Highway 169 between St Peter and Mankato impacted in several locations. Barriers placed on east shoulder US 169 just north of St Peter at Rogers Creek or locally known as Robarts Creek. Hwy 22 bridge south of st peter closed (Spring flood impacts.) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 24.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Tuesday was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.1 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.2 feet on 03/21/2010. &&