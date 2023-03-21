MANKATO — After a national search, a California State University administrator has been named dean of Minnesota State University's College of Business.
Seung Bach begins his duties July 1.
Bach will succeed Brenda Flannery as dean of the College of Business, stated David Hood, MSU provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs, in a press release . Flannery, who has served as dean since July 2011, plans to return to the MSU faculty after an earned sabbatical.
Bach currently is the interim dean of the School of Business and Public Administration for the college in Bakersfield.
Under Bach’s leadership, the CSUB School of Business and Public Administration streamlined and broadened its academic portfolio. He was instrumental in developing the university’s master of science degree in accountancy and restructuring its first-year seminar for business students, Hood stated.
Bach played the lead role in establishing two new centers and fellowship grant programs at CSU Bakersfield, raising about $7 million in endowments for the School of Business and Public Administration.
Bach also transformed the CSUB School of Business and Public Administration culture to embrace a spirit of diversity and inclusion, the news release said. Hood stated Bach was instrumental in fostering gender equality and disrupting prejudices based upon ethnicity and race.
Bach earned a doctorate in business administration from the University of Tennessee, master’s degrees in business administration from both George Washington University and Hanyang University in Seoul.
