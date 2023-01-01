I don’t know about you, but there’s never been anything in our house with a Gucci or Chanel label.
But apparently we’re in the minority.
A study by a shopping website called Common Cents Moms revealed the most popular designer brands in Minnesota.
French luxury brand Louis Vuitton is named the most popular brand in the state, followed by Gucci, Michael Kors, Chanel and Calvin Klein.
There are lots of studies done that are sent to media outlets, many with questionable analysis techniques, often aimed at promoting something.
OK, the Woodbury-Edina type residents are more likely to hit the Galleria or Mall of America in search of a $2,100 Louis Vuitton Noé handbag, and I’m sure there are fashion-conscious folks around here that like some designer labels.
But for those outside of some of the posh neighborhoods in the Twin Cities and Rochester, brand loyalty takes a different route.
Pretty much any brand sold at Fleet Farm, Menards, C&S Supply or JCPenney is going to lead the way in much of Minnesota.
A $4,500 Gucci wool coat? Nah, we’re drawn to the racks of Carhartt like moths to a porch light.
Keep your Michael Kors designer shoes; a good pair of Sorel insulated boots are pure gold for most Minnesotans.
The book “The Millionaire Next Door,” which came out years ago, described how many unassuming folks who are worth millions did it through steady and practical money management, not from being a CEO or brain surgeon. The well-researched book found that the favored store for shopping for apparel was Penney’s, with 36% of millionaires saying it offered them quality stuff at a good price.
The brands people are often drawn to aren’t any kind of status symbols but are time-tested, quality products.
Barbasol shave cream, Comet cleaner, Fruit of the Loom underwear and Levi jeans do their jobs well and cost less than many competitor brands.
When Warren Buffett invested heavily in Kraft Heinz, many chided him for buying into old-fashioned companies rather than the next best thing. But Buffett said there is long-term, if not flashy value in products such as Miracle Whip and Heinz ketchup, which kids grow up on and later buy for their own kids, keeping certain old brands a generational handoff.
Since 1927 Craftsman hand tools were the go-to brand for guys everywhere. They were made well and if they ever broke, no matter how old or what you did to break them, they could be exchanged with no receipt or proof of purchase. They’re still around, but Sears isn’t, making returning them more of an issue.
It appears Menards is trying to fill the Craftsman void with their extensive line of green Masterforce tools, with the same kind of no-hassle lifetime replacement for their hand tools.
For those with the financial wherewithal, indulging in whatever luxury brands they enjoy is fine. They worked for what they have.
But for most Minnesotans, even all the millionaires next door, saving some money while buying something of decent quality is more valued.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
