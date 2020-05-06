LE SUEUR — Cambria President and CEO Marty Davis has been a big fan of the actions Gov. Tim Walz took in response to the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now Davis, who has established a series of high- and low-tech safety measures at the sprawling quartz countertop plant in Le Sueur, is leading an effort to urge the governor to reopen much more in the economy, something he says can be done with proper safety measures.
"The governor, in what I call phase 1, did an excellent job of getting this thing arrested and letting us analyze our hospital system and get the supplies we need and educate the people and the businesses," Davis said Wednesday.
"He's in a tough spot. He's hearing from a lot of different people. I think he's done a good job, but he's a little slow coming out of it. I think the governor should have opened things on May 4."
Davis and his family, who operate a sprawling business empire, including dairy and cheese operations, are staunch Republicans, but Davis said he and Walz always have worked well together.
"He knows I'm policy oriented and I know he is policy oriented. Where we agree on policies, we've worked together. Where we disagree, I think we still try to work together on solutions."
Davis' ties to the GOP helped produce a telephone call between President Donald Trump and Walz that led Trump to move from criticizing the governor to praising him.
Letter to Walz
Davis recently sent a letter to Walz voicing disappointment in his decision to close schools for the rest of the spring.
"Closing schools for the entire year at this point doesn't add up. It's a mistake!" Davis wrote, noting that most of the people in the state who have died of COVID-19 have been those in long-term living facilities.
Davis said health officials have said a population immunity will need to be built up before the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Davis said opening schools would have been a low-risk step that would build the immunity rate and help the flagging economy.
Many health officials have said that perhaps 70% of the population will eventually contract COVID-19, many with no or few serious symptoms, and that a large portion of the population will need to contract the coronavirus and then have an immunity to it before the pandemic will pass.
Davis wrote that while "I have vehemently defended" the governor's initial actions to isolate much of the population to give health officials time to prepare hospitals for the eventual spike in cases, he urged Walz to now reopen the state.
"Now that the state has achieved increased hospital supplies and capacity, it's time to open back up."
Davis said he believes Walz is taking steps to opening the state much more, he just hopes he moves more quickly.
Davis said people understand the seriousness of the virus and will take safety steps out of self-preservation once the economy opens up again. And he thinks those at risk need to be kept as safe as possible.
"We need to protect the vulnerable, both from a health standpoint and financially. We need to let self-preservation take hold in people that are at less risk."
Cambria has plants and retail outlets across the country, and Davis said they consider cities and states are back open when their bars and restaurants reopen.
He said his push for reopening isn't for Cambria's benefit. The company is working at 40% capacity.
"We're not getting killed like restaurants and bars and others. Half our employees are furloughed and the government is taking care of them."
He said opening the state won't just help the economy but will improve people's mental well-being and reduce the fear many have.
Walz, Trump call
Davis said he helped facilitate a phone call between President Donald Trump and Walz on April 18.
Days before that call, Trump had battered Walz with a "LIBERATE MINNESOTA" tweet, adopting the slogan of protesters who had gathered outside Walz's home to oppose his stay-at-home order. Walz had just announced that Minnesota was joining some other Midwest states in a coalition aimed at supporting each other during the pandemic.
But some of those other states had taken more aggressive measures than Minnesota when it came to isolating people and closing businesses. Davis said he thinks Trump had the perception Minnesota was one of those states that went too far in its initial steps to shut down.
When Walz placed a call to the White House following Trump's tweet, Davis said he made contacts with people he knows inside and near the president.
"I wanted the White House to know that the governor had operated very much in line with the president's and federal recommendations.
"I said the governor has operated in line with the president's orders and I think the president would be pleased."
On a Saturday night Trump placed a call to Walz and they talked for about 10 minutes. Davis said that on Sunday he again contacted the White House urging them to make the phone call public.
On Monday Trump tweeted: "Received a very nice call from @GovTimWalz of Minnesota. We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!"
"I give the president great credit for calling and finding out what was going on. That struck up a good dialogue with the governor. This (pandemic) is a nonpartisan issue."
Cambria plant changes
More day-shift workers have returned to their jobs after about two-thirds of the 650-person workforce was sent home March 27.
Cambria just implemented a no-touch, state-of-the-art thermal temperature reading system at its essential facilities in rural Minnesota, including the 1 million-square-foot flagship Le Sueur plant.
As each employee or visitor enters the plant, they stop and a special body temperature detection camera mounted on the ceiling measures the person's body temperature within one-tenth of a degree.
If workers' temperature readings are 99 degrees or lower, they can enter; otherwise they're moved to another station for further testing, including having an oximeter placed over a finger to test their blood oxygen level.
The company said the thermal camera system is the same method being employed at Boston Scientific. The technology doesn't record people's personal information and the system is recalibrated daily for accuracy.
Davis said he heard about the camera from a friend.
Once in the plant, employees are required to practice safe distancing. All surfaces are constantly cleaned and disinfected. In the lunchroom it is one employee per table. If workers need to be closer to each other to work on something, they must wear masks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.