For those looking for spectacular holiday lights to see, several large displays in the region will be featured into January.
Cambria will have its display on at its plant through Jan. 7, and Sleepy Eye has extended its Holiday Lights in Motion through Jan. 10.
Cambria's annual display, off Highway 169 atop the Le Sueur hill, features 437,152 red and white bulbs, 2,700 lighting strands and a 60-foot-tall Christmas tree on the roof, containing 25,000 bulbs.
Sleepy Eye decided to extend its light show along the lake in town after 15,000 vehicles passed through as of Monday. The show is on the weekends.
For more details, see: Sleepy Eye Holiday Lights in Motion on Facebook.
