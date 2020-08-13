MANKATO — Teens tore up concrete outside West High School Thursday.
They weren't vandals. They were getting a hands-on taste of a potential career.
The new South Central Construction Trades Boot Camp introduced area high schoolers and new graduates to nine different professions.
Painters, carpenters, electricians and other volunteers from local unions visited the pilot two-week day camp to show teens what they do.
“Let the tool do the work. Don't force it,” Gary Larsen from the Laborers Local 563 told campers Thursday as he demonstrated how to use a core drill.
After lessons on safe use, students also got to test drive a diamond saw and jack hammer.
Campers used the tools to break up the concrete they poured Tuesday during a visit from cement masons.
Other daily activities included driving skid loaders and backhoes under the supervision of members of the local operators union and making wood benches with help from volunteer carpenters.
The trades camp, which concludes Friday, was a free opportunity for teens thanks to funding from federal grants and local trade unions.
Several area organizations came together to host the camp aiming to get teens interested in high-demand trade careers, said Heather Gleason, assistant director of the South Central WorkForce Council. The camp is an extension of an annual career fair with the same goal and provided a more in-depth exposure.
East High School senior Charan Chuol said camp has been worth having to get up earlier than he otherwise would have in the summer. He is still exploring career opportunities and said the camp has given him a sampling of options. Drywall finishing was his favorite as of Wednesday.
Madelia High School junior Blake Altenburg said the camp has helped him grow even in trades in which he already had some experience working for his father's construction company.
He has learned new techniques in some areas and gained an introduction to other opportunities, he said. He could see himself happy in any of the trades but is leaning toward equipment operator or cement mason.
New East High School graduate Lindsey Lawton did not know what a millwright was before the second day of camp. She found herself intrigued by the variety of duties involved in installing and maintaining machinery.
“You can do something new every day,” she said.
In a few weeks she'll start working on a welding diploma at South Central College and now is considering pursing millwright training after that. She could also see herself becoming a trainer in a trade field, she said, and the camp has helped her develop connections.
“It's nice being able to dip your toes into the water,” she said.
In between hands-on activities, campers sat down with the visiting union instructors to learn about the training requirements for each trade and what salary they could expect to make.
David Malone from the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local Union 1 on Wednesday walked campers through his union's apprenticeship program and pay scale starting at nearly $26 hourly for apprentices.
Multiple campers said they were pleasantly surprised by the salary prospects, even while they are still in training.
“You can actually get paid a lot of money even as you're starting out,” Chuol said.
