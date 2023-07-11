MANKATO — The National Inventors Hall of Fame’s Camp Invention is returning for another year next week, giving kids entering grades K-6 a chance to partake in activities related to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
All of the camp’s classes have an invention component to it, said camp co-directors Mandy Kurth and Sang Vo.
For example, in one activity, kids will get the chance to build their own mini skate park.
Another will encourage creativity by letting campers become event planners and build light-up party hats.
Campers also can look forward to launching their own pop-up business to learn how to use their entrepreneurship skills.
Vo said Camp Invention is an extension of the play that kids naturally do during the summer.
“So things like our pop-up venture where kids are designing their own business, that’s exactly the kind of play that some of our kids do on the playground,” he said.
“What we’re doing here is (taking) that and giving them a chance to take that play and think about it as something real.”
The camp, which is sponsored by Mankato Area Public Schools, will take place July 17-July 21 at Mankato East High School.
Kids do not need to be students in the district to attend.
The camp also offers leader-in-training spots for kids in grades seventh through ninth.
Melanie Schmidt, an enrichment and leisure services coordinator with the camp, said play-based learning is at the center of the camp’s experience.
“The great thing about Camp Invention is kids are learning concepts that are going to be key to their role in the future workforce — only as children they’re having fun and enjoyment and not even realizing all of the rich learning that’s taking place,” she said.
The camp costs $290 to attend. Kids interested should register by Friday.
