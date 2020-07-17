LAKE WASHINGTON — Camp Patterson would usually be full of happy campers by now, but the COVID-19 pandemic means volunteers are instead hard at work on improvement projects to get it ready for next summer.
The camp’s committee, part of the Kiwanis Club of Mankato, opted against welcoming campers this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kiwanis Club volunteers and camp caretakers are using the time on deferred maintenance while the club raises money for major renovations.
The latest project involved installing new windows in the bunkhouses Friday, one of many improvements that wouldn't be possible if campers were there.
“We’re really taking advantage of the lemons we got this year to make lemonade,” said Kiwanis member Tom Rekstein.
This summer is the first one anyone could remember without campers at the Lake Washington getaway. While disappointing, committee co-chair Shannon Sinning said he thinks campers will enjoy the improvements next year.
“It’s been a sad year for us because the kids aren’t out here, but I’m hoping when they come back next year, it’ll blow their minds how different it’ll be,” he said.
As club and committee members got on site this summer, they kept finding more areas in need of deferred maintenance. Old wooden structures — the camp has been around since 1927 — combined with humidity along the lake are a recipe for some rotting.
The windows, which replaced shutters held up by poles, were one of many projects aimed at restoring existing structures. The bunkhouses will also have new doors, platforms and steps by next summer.
All of that is on top of larger reservation plans on the horizon. The Kiwanis Club will eventually add a new restroom and shower building, add on to the dining hall, build six additional cabins and cut a hiking trail through the nearby woods.
The extra cabins would accommodate 60 more campers per week. As it stands, host organizations sometimes have to turn away children when it meets the 165 capacity for campers and counselors.
All of the projects add up to $1.5 million in fundraising efforts. Sinning said phase one of the renovations will start once enough money is raised, and the deferred maintenance will continue in the meantime.
Monetary donations are needed, but Kiwanis member John Swenson said the “restoration project” could always use volunteers as well. He, Rekstein, Emmalee Krosch and Ben Hoffman joined other volunteers in installing the 110 windows Friday.
Absent the children enjoying the camp, Sinning said seeing the volunteers' hard work make such a difference has been great this summer.
“When you see the volunteers out having fun and how much is changing, it’s fun,” he said.
For more information on the fundraising, renovation plans and volunteering opportunities, visit www.kiwaniscamppatterson.com.
