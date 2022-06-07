This week at Jack McGowan’s Farm campers at Twin Valley Council’s Summer STEM Camp are participating in activities that aren’t just fun, they’re educational, too.
Kids going into first through fifth grade are taking part in everything from slime creation and rocket launching to creative crafts and archery, and they all have one thing in common. They’re related to science, technology, engineering and math — known as STEM.
Twin Valley Council, which is the local Boy Scouts of America chapter, started the camp to create a fun, educational experience for kids between the time when school gets out and when child care programs begin.
Camp Director and Twin Valley Council Senior District Executive Liz Paul said it was an opportunity to fill the gap for the community and provide outdoor learning for kids.
“We run a lot of summer programming from day camps and different things. This is our first year running a full day camp where we’ve really opened it up to the community and not just kids who are already enrolled in our Scout program,” Paul said.
There are 71 kids enrolled in this year’s camp, and Paul said STEM is an approachable medium for them.
“There’s a lot of curiosity and desire to explore the world around them, particularly when you’re outdoors. There are bugs, there are critters, there are animals, there are growing things. There’s all sorts of mystery. We don’t let kids get outside and get messy nearly as often as they used to.
“In doing STEM, not only are we saying, hey, yes it’s OK to get outside and get messy and figure it out, but let’s ask scientific questions about it,” Paul said.
Each day has a different theme.
Monday kids explored activities related to molecules during “Molecule Madness.” Tuesday’s theme was “Make it Move.” Wednesday’s theme is “Water Wednesday.” Thursday is “Backyard Biology” and Friday is “Fun With Food.”
Camper Justin Devens, who is going into first grade, said his favorite activity so far has been trying out the bow and arrows.
“I’m looking forward to going out into the wilderness and do some fun things,” he said.
Lilly Moen, who is going into fourth grade, said her favorite part of camp so far has been making kites.
“It was really fun when you went down the hill and they flew super high,” she said.
Moen said kids should learn about STEM and that science is important.
“It helps discover a lot of things and cure things,” she said.
Registration is now closed, but Twin Valley Council said they hope to continue the camp again next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.