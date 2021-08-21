MANKATO — Shoppers preparing for their kids’ new school year may want to consider stocking up on extra pencils, other supplies and small gifts for children who attend classes in needy countries across the world.
“There are some really good sales on now, like end-of-the-season toy deals,” said Paulette Adams, coordinator for a Operation Christmas Child collection slated in mid-November at Hilltop United Methodist Church.
The church, at 108 South Manitou Drive, is a central drop-off location for the annual donation drive for children in several countries, including African and Caribbean nations. Although the collection is a few months away, now would be a good time to buy a few extra items to pack inside a shoebox for shipment overseas, Adams said.
“Gifts go to kids who never in their life have received a gift. They have the opportunity to know someone in the world cares about them,” she said during an interview about the 2018 campaign.
Donated gifts should be appropriate for one of three age categories: 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14. Some handmade items are accepted.
“I’ve crocheted little beanie caps and gloves to send,” Adams said, then added that some of the gifts will go to children who live in mountainous areas that have chilly nights.
The 2020 collection at Hilltop was a curbside event and this year’s collection will be the same.
Volunteers will pick up gifts dropped off outside of the church — a procedure that will save time for donors as well as help protect against coronavirus.
Participants also may use online options to purchase gifts and to track their packaged donations.
Operation Christmas Child is one mission of the Samaritan Purse international relief program whose president is Franklin Graham, son of Christian evangelist Billy Graham.
According to the nonprofit’s website, Gov. Tate Reeves has asked for help from the evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization in providing relief to his state. Mississippi is being hammered by the delta variant of coronavirus.
Samaritan’s Purse also is responding in the aftermath of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that recently jolted southeastern Haiti.
