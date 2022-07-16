Before the expansion of the Camp Patterson dining hall that debuted this summer, some staff members had to eat their meals in the basement for lack of space.
“We’re all a big family again,” said Ann Sellers, an executive director of Celebrate Me, a group that has been using Camp Patterson’s facilities for over 30 years. “For me, that’s been the biggest impact for sure. I’ve been with Celebrate Me since the beginning, and we love this place. It’s just perfect for us.”
After a year of remodeling at Kiwanis Camp Patterson, campers and staff have returned to relish the upgraded facilities. Recent improvements include replacing sidewalks between the campers’ cabins and 10 old trees.
However, the most urgent and expensive change was expanding the dining hall by 50% and adding insulation and air conditioning, a project that cost $445,000. The dining hall also now has an outdoor deck and a covered patio below, where campers can complete arts and crafts out of the hot sun.
For those working in the kitchen, serving up three meals per day to the campers, the dining hall air conditioning has made their jobs significantly more enjoyable. Jeanie McCabe, who has worked as a dishwasher at Camp Patterson for 18 years, said the updates have been “absolutely fabulous.”
“Before this, I always wore my sweat band, and I always brought at least two or three shirts,” McCabe said. “I would always be soaking wet and have to go back and change.”
President of the camp’s board, Shannon Gullickson, said the lack of air conditioning had become a safety concern, as the temperature often climbed to 90 or 100 degrees within the building. She said last summer, a counselor had to be airlifted to a hospital because of heat stroke.
Now, the dining hall serves as a refuge from the elements. McCabe said when it rains, campers have a comfortable space to complete their activities.
“Before it was really tight and got warm because you get all these little bodies in here,” McCabe said.
Celebrate Me camper Jacob Hansen, 12, said his participation in the program was a “last-minute decision.” He said the thought of going away for a week when he didn’t know anyone at the camp made him nervous, so he called a friend who had gone to Camp Patterson before and reassured him.
“I felt that I would just regret it if I didn’t go,” Jacob said. “And I ended up really really having fun.”
Because Celebrate Me is a camp specific to seventh grade students, most students hadn’t seen Camp Patterson prior to their session and couldn’t compare their experiences before and after the renovations. However, when asked what changes to the camp would be beneficial in the future, Jacob said he would like to see more bathrooms.
Gullickson said based on similar feedback, the board is seeking funding for a modernized bathroom and shower facility, which would cost $700,000. Currently, the camp only provides eight showers for up to 250 campers.
Other future priorities include floor and ceiling improvements in the kitchen and a new six-burner stove.
“We’re just thrilled that we’ve gotten to this point now and we’re planning on what’s our next phase and having discussions on that now,” Gullickson said. “We plan on not only publicly letting that we’re seeking funding for that project, but we’ll also be seeking grants ... We invite people to schedule a time to come out to camp. People really fall in love with it because they can see what a great facility is for use in our community. And there really isn’t anything like it in the region.”
