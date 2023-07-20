Over in one classroom, kids are building robots that will mimic their voices. In another, they’re using their imagination to create makeshift inventions that will help out during a party.
But regardless of the activity, all modules at Camp Invention — which gives kids entering grades K-6 a chance to partake in activities related to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — have an invention component to it.
Kate Chronic, an incoming Hoover Elementary School fifth grader, said her favorite activity at camp so far has been the Pop-up Venture, which lets kids design their own business.
“You get to build your own store and that’s really fun,” Chronic said. “I like doing lemonade stands and stuff like that. I think it’s fun to create something like that.”
Meanwhile, fellow incoming Hoover fifth grader Amelia Consoer said she enjoyed the mimic bots.
“You got to see how it works and then you knew a little more about, when you told it something, why it mimicked you,” she said.
Both kids said they’re enjoying the learning that comes with being at camp.
“It’s a good thing to do in the summer instead of just sitting at your house alone, and you learn so much more here about science and STEM,” Consoer said.
Held at Mankato East High School, the camp, sponsored by Mankato Area Public Schools, gets its curriculum from the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
In addition to having invention components, camp co-directors Mandy Kurth and Sang Vo said play-based learning plays a heavy role in activities.
For example, during the Pop-up Venture, kids are learning about concepts such as getting city permits and using a credit card.
“It’s learning. It’s everyday life skills, but they probably don’t realize they’re learning. They’re playing, and they will take that into other things that they do,” Kurth said.
Vo added that the modules allow kids to apply their own ideas and use their imagination.
“So for instance, with the mimic bot, they are designing their robot to look like whatever they want it to look like. They can use their imagination to tell you what the robot is going to do, why it’s going to mimic things,” he said.
“Our structures are great. They give kids kind of a very open-ended task, and the kids are able to interpret that the way they want and play with and utilize materials they choose.”
A lot of the creations kids build at the camp are also made using upcycled materials.
Alton Vo, incoming West High School freshman and leader in training, or camp helper, at Camp Invention, said the camp’s themed activities are important because STEM will always be a big part of the kids’ lives regardless of what they go into.
“It’s great hands-on stuff. It’s good to get in touch with that and explore some opportunities and learn about things they might not know about or learn in school,” she said.
Campers aren’t just Mankato district students but come from around the area as well.
Students will wrap up camp on Friday and get to showcase their inventions to their family.
