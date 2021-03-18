Breweries can’t get a break.
The pandemic continues to batter business and they are unable to find enough aluminum cans — a problem that shows no sign of abating.
“It’s the nightmare that never ends. You can’t find enough, and they’re more expensive,” said Jace Marti, a sixth generation brewer at August Schell Brewing in New Ulm.
The pandemic forced breweries to increase their packaged beer sales because they were selling little or no draft beer to bars and restaurants.
“Then the slim cans and the seltzers just exploded and made it worse,” Marti said. In recent years sales of hard seltzers, cocktails and wine in aluminum cans have grown dramatically, increasing demand for cans.
Schell’s and other breweries have had to look for new suppliers.
“We’re getting cans from Dubai. They’re a lot more expensive and their minimum orders are very high, so we don’t have enough storage space and have had to rent more warehouse space,” Marti said.
They also bought some cans from Texas but when the labels were being printed, Texas was hit with a cold snap and the ink didn’t set right. “They were defective and they’re just making us take them anyway. They don’t care.”
Blair Folkens, one of the owners of Sleepy Eye Brewing, said they’ve also had to search beyond their normal supplier.
“If we can get cans from known suppliers we do, but last year we had to go to others and it cost more to ship to us,” he said.
The small brewery, which only sells the cans from its brewery not in liquor stores, has been able to find enough cans.
“Last summer when we started hearing about can shortages, we ordered a few extra pallets and made it through. And recently we got a few pallets so we’re in good shape.”
Tim Tupy, of Mankato Brewery, said so far they’re doing OK on cans. “In December we were able to put in extra orders so we’re good for a while, but if (the shortage) stretches into the summer, it will be a problem.”
Tupy said he’s had some breweries calling him to see if he has extra cans to sell, but he said he doesn’t have a surplus.
“The problem is it’s going to drive the cost of beer up because the packaging costs are more.”
Schell’s, the largest brewery in the state, which also produces Grain Belt, hasn’t been able to find enough cans.
“We’re limited on growth because of it,” Marti said. “There have been products like Grain Belt Elite where we wanted to launch but had to launch only bottles.”
While more beer is sold in cans than in bottles, bottles became more important as the can shortage hit. That market, too, is seeing shortages.
“When the pandemic hit, our bottle supplier said, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll have all you need.’ But then as things changed with the pandemic, they put us on an allocation, too,” Marti said. “So now we’re limited there, too. There’s a little more flexibility there because you can put paper labels on them.”
Marti said consumers, especially for their Grain Belt brand, are willing to buy beer in bottles, but cans still reign.
“For craft beers it’s exclusively cans. And cans are superior. Caps on bottles allow a small amount of air to seep in.”
While Schell’s gets all of its aluminum cans pre-printed by the supplier, smaller breweries such as Sleepy Eye Brewing add their own labels.
“We just get blank cans with a lid and we have our own paper labels we put on,” Folkens said.
Still slow
While bars and restaurants have reopened, under limited capacity and with earlier closing hours, the demand for draft keg beer hasn’t rebounded quickly.
“Draft is picking up a little bit but it’s still slow. People still are not coming into bars as much and they have capacity limits and stuff,” Marti said.
A state law that limits the sale of growlers at some brewery taprooms is also adding more pain to Schell’s. They are one of five breweries in the state large enough to be limited in the number of growlers they can sell.
“The growler ban on us is a big problem, too. It’ frustrating to not get any help on that,” Marti said. While there is legislation pending at the Legislature to lift the restrictions, it faces opposition.
Tupy said the reopening of bars and restaurants helps a little, but draft sales are still way down.
“At least they’re taking product. There are kegs going out the door, but it’s not what it needs to be.”
He said the brewery taproom is getting a few more customers in but not a lot.
“But people are getting more comfortable going out. I talked to someone here last weekend who said it’s the first time they’ve been out since (last) March because they got vaccinated.”
Tupy is also grateful most of his employees have now gotten their first vaccine dose, as breweries were among businesses included in the latest round of vaccine eligibility.
Folkens said their business has picked up recently.
All of Sleepy Eye Brewing’s beer is sold from its tap room. They hope to distribute to bars and liquor stores at some point.
The brewery only opened in December 2019, so Folkens said most of their existence has been during the pandemic.
“We don’t know what normal is yet.”
Folkens said the brewery started doing some home delivery last year. “We would let people know we’d be in certain towns and they could pay for crowlers online and we’d deliver to their doors. It’s helped.”
