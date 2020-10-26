MANKATO — Canadian company Greenfield Global Inc. has purchased the former Corn Plus ethanol plant in Winnebago.
The biggest Canadian ethanol producer announced last week it had purchased the 48 million gallon plant as its first ethanol plant in the United States through a receivership process.
The plant was shuttered in Sept. 2019 as the industry faced a large decline in demand as a result of waivers oil companies receive from the Trump administration that removed requirements to purchase ethanol.
Corn Plus was a farmer cooperative and employed 40 people when it closed in 2019.
“This ushers in a new era of North American production for Greenfield,” said Howard Field, President & CEO of Greenfield Global in a statement.
”We are excited to join producers in the United States in making the world’s cleanest and most accessible biofuel. The addition of Corn Plus to our biofuels portfolio complements our strategy of being a leading producer of renewable energy solutions and enhances our ability to service low-carbon fuel markets more effectively and efficiently."
The company plans to re-establish a market for Minnesota corn growers and aims to bring jobs back to Winnebago, said Jean Roberge, EVP & Managing Director of the Greenfield Global Renewable Energy Business Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.