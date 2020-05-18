MANKATO — For Minnesotans hoping to win an elected office on Nov. 3 — be it in the U.S. Senate or on the Blue Earth County Board — it's time to sign up.
The two-week filing period begins Tuesday at 8 a.m. and continues through 5 p.m. on June 2. Unlike every other election year, there won't be a bunch of candidates looking to demonstrate their excitement and eagerness to serve by lining up before the doors open at state, county and city elections offices.
Due to the coronavirus epidemic, candidates are being asked to file electronically, by mail or by appointment.
"Like everything else, just a little bit different," said Michael Stalberger, director of property and environmental resources for Blue Earth County.
Stalberger has a half-dozen appointments for Tuesday from people looking to file the traditional way — showing up in person, filling out the form and making the payment.
"Everybody likes to be No. 1 at 8 o'clock in the morning," he said, adding that this year's appointment system guarantees 15 minutes of separation. "We can make sure we have safe distances between our candidates."
Even if doing it by mail or electronically, a candidate won't be able to completely socially isolate. The affidavit of candidacy must be notarized, so the signature will need to be witnessed by another person. People can then mail that in with a check, and their work is done.
For people filing electronically, they will need to scan the signed and notarized affidavit, and then call the elections office with credit card information to cover the filing fee. The candidacy won't become effective until the fee is paid, and that must be completed by the end of the filing period at 5 p.m. on June 2.
This filing period applies to all congressional and state legislative seats, county elected offices, judicial positions, soil and water conservation district offices, and some city councils, including Mankato, Lake Crystal, Mapleton, Amboy and New Ulm.
Essentially, the filing period is for offices where the number of candidates — if multiple people file — needs to be winnowed to two for each available seat in the Aug. 11 primary election (or narrowed to one candidate from each party in partisan races, such as legislative and congressional contests.)
Most cities and all school boards in the region let all eligible candidates advance to the general election, regardless of how many file. In those places, a primary election isn't required, so the filing period doesn't begin until July 28.
Other than the race for president, the highest-profile contest in Minnesota this year is for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Tina Smith, who is seeking re-election to a full term after winning a 2018 special election following the resignation of former Sen. Al Franken.
All of Minnesota's eight congressional seats are on the ballot this year, as well, including the 1st District where Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn is looking for a second term.
Unlike in 2018, when all 134 seats in the Minnesota House of Representatives were decided but the 67 state senators were midway through their four-year terms, all 201 spots in the Legislature will be up for grabs in 2020.
In Blue Earth County, seats held by Commissioners Kip Bruender of Eagle Lake, Mark Piepho of Skyline and Will Purvis of Vernon Center will be on the ballot. Purvis is retiring, but Bruender and Piepho have announced they plan to seek re-election.
In Nicollet County, the districts of Commissioners Denny Kemp of North Mankato, Marie Dranttel of St. Peter and John Luepke of Courtland are up for election.
Mankato City Council seats on the ballot include the citywide position of council president, now held by Mike Laven, and the Ward 2 seat held by Dennis Dieken and Ward 4 seat held by Jenn Melby-Kelley. Mankato contracts its election services to Blue Earth County, so candidates for council races should file through the county elections office. More information is available at blueearthcountymn.gov/candidate or by calling 304-4341.
Candidates in the other cities using the early filing period should file with their city clerk.
Those filing for office in Nicollet County who cannot complete their filing electronically or by mail can call Nicollet County Public Services Manager Jaci Kopet at 934-7806 to make an appointment.
