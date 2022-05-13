MANKATO — Candidates wishing to file for offices in Blue Earth County and for seats in the city of Mankato, may do so between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. May 31.
Candidates filing for city offices should do so in-person at Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse, 204 S. Fifth St., since the county is the filing officer for Mankato.
County officials remind candidates that due to the redistricting process, Blue Earth County and Mankato have new election districts and council wards. Candidates should confirm which district they reside in before they file.
Information on how to begin the filing process is available at: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/candidate. Potential candidates also may call the Blue Earth County Elections Office at 304-4341.
Blue Earth County will enter filing information into the Secretary of State’s candidate filing website. To visit the site throughout the filing period, go to: candidates.sos.state.mn.us.
