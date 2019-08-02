ST. PETER — Citizens in the city of St. Peter and the St. Peter School District will be the only area residents casting votes for local officers this year.
Four St. Peter City Council and the mayor’s seat are up for election in November. The seats of four St. Peter School Board members also will be on the ballot.
Candidate filings opened Tuesday and will close 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
As of Friday afternoon, five candidates had filed for City Council and one for mayor.
Current Mayor Chuck Zieman filed for re-election Friday. He does not yet have any challengers.
None of the City Council incumbents has yet filed to keep their seats.
There is one candidate each for both of the seats in Ward 1, which covers the southern portion of the city.
Keri Johnson has filed for the regular four-year seat. The seat is now held by Roger Parras, who was appointed to fill the remainder of Jeff Brand’s term when Brand was elected to the state Legislature.
Dustin Sharstrom is running for the two-year seat that will fill a new vacancy created when Susan Carlin resigned last month because she is moving out of the country.
In Ward 2, three candidates have thus far filed for two open four-year seats: David McGuire, Terry Bergemann and Emily Bruflat.
Four of seven School Board seats are up for election. The seats are now held by Mark Karlsrud, Ben Leonard, Tim Lokensgard and Robert Meeks.
It was unclear Friday whether there are yet any School Board candidates. The secretary of state’s candidate filings website did not list any filers, but it is not always up to date. No one was available at the district’s central office Friday to confirm.
Candidates for School Board must file at the district office in the middle school, 100 Lincoln Drive. City candidates file in the city administrator’s office, 227 S. Front St.
Candidates must be at least 21 years old and have lived in the city or district for at least a month. The filing fee is $2.
