ST. PETER — Upcoming forums will give St. Peter voters a chance to hear from City Council, mayoral and School Board candidates.
The St. Peter League of Women Voters, St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and St. Peter Herald will cosponsor an Oct. 3 forum for the council and mayoral races and an Oct. 15 forum for the School Board election. The Oct. 3 forum will start at 7 p.m. in St. Peter Community Center Senior Center room 219, followed by the Oct. 15 forum at 7 p.m. in the St. Peter High School Performing Arts Center.
Questions can be submitted ahead of time at spchamb@hickorytech.net, lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org, or in writing at the events. The elections are Nov. 5.
