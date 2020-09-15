The Free Press
MANKATO — Voters have several opportunities to listen to candidates for area races during forums slated in upcoming weeks.
KEYC News will sponsor a 1st District congressional debate 5 p.m. Sept. 27, featuring incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn and Democratic challenger Dan Feehan.
The public can submit questions for Hagedorn and Feehan through social media.
The debate will air live on KEYC CBS (KEYC-TV 12.1) and KEYC NBC (KMNF-LD 7.1). The debate will also be live-streamed on KEYC.com.
KEYC New Now team members Lisa Cownie, Stacy Steinhagen, Dion Cheney and Lauren Andrego are moderators for the debate.
Greater Mankato Growth is sponsoring recorded forums featuring candidates in the Nov. 3 primary election. The forums will be posted online and will air on KTV public access television.
The forum schedule is:
• 6 p.m. Wednesday — Mankato City Council candidates; hosts Steve Jameson, Mankato Free Press publisher, and Jessica Beyer, president/CEO Greater Mankato Growth.
• 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24: House District 19B candidates; hosts Ashley Hanley, news director for Radio Mankato, and Beyer.
• 6 p.m. Sept. 28: Blue Earth County commissioner candidates; hosts Hanley and Beyer.
• 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15: Senate District 19 candidates; hosts Jameson and Beyer.
• 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20: House District 19A candidates; hosts Laura Grossmann, Alpha Media news director, and Beyer.
To register for the GMG-sponsored forums and to find a listing of candidate forums and events for local, state, county, federal, city council and school board races go to: greatermankatoelections.com.
Profiles of various regional candidates are available online at: greatermankatoelections.com.
Candidates provided information for online profiles and responded to online questionnaires designed to enable voters with a way to gauge candidates’ perspectives on the core responsibilities of an elected position and their views on key issues.
Candidate profiles are available for the following races:
• U.S. Representative 1st District
• State Senate – Districts 19, 20, 23
• State Representative – Districts 19A, 19B, 20A and 20B
• Blue Earth County Commissioner
• Nicollet County Commissioner
• Mankato City Council
• Eagle Lake City Council
• North Mankato City Council and mayor
• Mankato Area School Board
