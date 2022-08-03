MANKATO — Shannon Sinning of Mankato and Joel Hollerich of Madison Lake are the first two candidates to file for the Mankato Area Public Schools board after filings opened Tuesday.
Both candidates filed for a four-year term.
Sinning is a current member of the board after he was appointed to fill former member Bukata Hayes’ seat following the announcement of his resignation in July.
Four out of seven seats will be up for election on the board; three of those seats will be four-year terms and one will be a two-year term. All members are elected at large.
Filing closes Aug. 16.
