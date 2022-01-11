Less than a month before the District 3 primary election, three Nicollet County commissioner candidates showed in a Tuesday night forum how their different approaches to politics and varying levels of experience might translate to county governance.
Mark Dehen, the current North Mankato mayor, pits his 12 years of experience in that role against David Haack’s 12 years as a Nicollet County commissioner. One-term North Mankato city councilor Kenneth DeWitte served from 2006 to 2010 but lost reelection in multiple subsequent attempts, he said. District 3 is entirely in North Mankato city limits.
In his responses, Dehen tended to assert practical knowledge of how a government conducts services and operations rather than sharing broad ideas. Asked how he would justify the 2022 county budget of roughly $50 million to questioning taxpayers, he broke it down into exact percentages.
The largest chunk of the county’s budget, about 30%, is allotted by the state to be spent on health and human services, “which is basically the backstop for the most vulnerable members of our society,” Dehen said.
Infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, is 23% of the budget. Dehen said one of the county’s primary opportunities is to engage with the renovation of the Highway 169 Corridor, a project whose proposals were supported in a resolution by commissioners in December. And 16% of the budget funds law enforcement.
DeWitte, who answered first, seemed the most concerned among the candidates about the amount of money being spent on more than 80 county services.
“Boy, you’re going — boy, we could pluck a couple off of there and make it a little leaner to help us out,” DeWitte said. “Maybe it’s about time we’ve gone into some lean functions … $50 million is a lot of expenditure for a county.”
His response was in keeping with a disarming, more casual approach to each topic. A union employee for over four decades, with 37 years spent as a line technician at Crown Cork & Seal, DeWitte said recent long drives on county roads piqued his interest in the area’s infrastructure.
“I sit around and do lunch with the guys three days a week, and we talk politics all the time,” he said. “And I says, you know, here’s an opportunity and I’m gonna take advantage of it. And so here I am.”
Haack, who lives three blocks away from where he grew up in North Mankato, left the board in 2016. He said he didn’t expect to run again until Denny Kemp’s death last fall forced this special election.
For most of his 31-year city tenure he served as North Mankato’s parks superintendent. He is now a small business owner.
Haack drew from prior experience as a commissioner when debating many issues, including rising local levels of drug overdose deaths and seizures.
He advocated for the efficacy of drug courts. Rather than focusing solely on crime and punishment for drug use, these specialized dockets “attempt to address the underlying conditions which lead to criminal behavior,” such as addiction or thinking errors, according to a state document detailing a pilot program involving Nicollet, Brown and Watonwan counties. Non-violent drug-abusing offenders are allowed to participate in a judicially monitored rehabilitation program.
“We’ve had more overdose deaths in the past year than we’ve had in the last decade,” said Dehen, the mayor. Fueled by the use of methamphetamine and highly potent fentanyl, 12 overdose deaths were investigated in 2021 by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Regarding environmental issues, DeWitte and Dehen both said that water runoff carrying pollutants into ravines and waterways is a major concern for Nicollet County.
“We as citizens need to be more responsible in what we’re sending to the curb and washing down into the storm sewers,” DeWitte said.
To offset carbon emissions, Dehen highlighted his support for a $4.5 billion carbon capture pipeline that aims to run through Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas. Currently being surveyed in Blue Earth County, the pipeline’s goal is to collect emissions from 31 ethanol plants and send 12 million tons of carbon dioxide to North Dakota, where it can be stored underground.
All three candidates agreed infrastructure spending, which relies on the final version of the federal American Rescue Plan, is one of the top three issues facing Nicollet County.
DeWitte added law enforcement and transparency as two more; Haack said law enforcement and human services.
Dehen said two of the top issues are dealing with the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring election integrity to dispel any doubts in the county’s voting system ahead of 2022 midterms.
The Feb. 8 primary election will filter out one candidate from the field. The April 12 special election will decide the District 3 commissioner.
