MANKATO — A pair of Republican state representatives, including Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal, got last-minute primary election challengers as the two-week filing period came to a close Tuesday.
But there was a shortage of candidates in many city council and county board races as the deadline arrived at 5 p.m. for people to file the forms and pay the fees to get their name on the ballot for the Aug. 11 primary election and, if successful in the primary, on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
There would have been even more non-competitive races if not for last-minute filings in multiple cases, but voters will be without an alternative in two of three county board races in Nicollet County, one of three in Blue Earth County, both in Le Sueur County and both in Waseca County. In all of those commissioner districts, just a single candidate filed.
That was also the circumstance in two of three Mankato City Council races and in all municipal races in Lake Crystal and Mapleton.
Even for state legislative seats, three south-central Minnesota incumbents were without opposition coming into this week. Opponents stepped up either Monday or Tuesday in each instance.
For the state senate district that includes Brown County, Republican Sen. Gary Dahms won't be facing Democratic opposition in the general election but he will have an opponent. Steve "Stoney" Preslicka of the Legal Marijuana Now Party waited until the last possible moment, but the Franklin resident got his paperwork filed before the deadline in Senate District 16.
Also filing on Tuesday was Republican Yvonne Simon of Lake Crystal, challenging Munson — who remains a Republican but joined three other conservative House members in breaking from their GOP colleagues and forming the New Republican Caucus after the 2018 election. To be re-elected, Munson will need to beat Simon on Aug. 11 and then Leroy McClelland, DFL-South Bend, on Nov. 3.
Munson has represented District 23B since winning a special election in February of 2018 to replace longtime Republican Rep. Tony Cornish, who resigned in response to sexual harassment allegations. The district includes most of Blue Earth County other than Mankato and Eagle Lake, the lakes region of southwest Le Sueur County, western Waseca County and more than half of Watonwan County, including St. James and Madelia.
Veteran Republican state Rep. Paul Torkelson of Lake Hanska also got a late primary challenge in House District 16B, which includes all of Brown County. Tamara Houle, R-Redwood Falls, filed for the seat on Tuesday. The winner of the Republican primary on Aug. 11 will face off against Marinda "Mindy" Kimmel, DFL-New Ulm, in the general election.
Here's a look at the other races — and non-races — in the Mankato area:
Legislature
The Democrats didn't come up with a challenger for longtime Republican Sen. Julie Rosen, who was first elected in 2002, but the Legal Marijuana Now Party did in the form of David Pulkrabek of Blue Earth. Rosen represents District 23, which includes all the territory in Munson's House district plus Faribault and Martin counties, the remainder of Watonwan County and eastern Jackson County. Rosen, who lived in Fairmont for much of her political career before later recording Vernon Center as her home, now lists her place of residence as “private.”
State Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, and Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, will be the options in District 19A, which covers Nicollet County, including North Mankato, some northside Mankato neighborhoods, and the strip of Le Sueur County stretching along the east side of the Minnesota River from just north of Mankato to Kasota.
In the District 19B race to replace retiring Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, the contenders are Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, and Jeremy Loger, R-Mankato. The district consists of the bulk of Mankato, Eagle Lake and Mankato Township.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-Mankato, is being challenged by Elizabeth Bangert of St. Peter in District 19 — which is made up of the combined territory of House districts 19A and 19B.
Two candidates are looking to represent Le Sueur, Le Center and other parts of District 20A in the state House. Erina Prom, DFL-Le Sueur, jumped into the race early in the filing period and was joined on Monday by Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, in the contest to replace retiring Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market.
It's a three-way race in Senate District 20 thanks to another late filer from a party favoring legalization of marijuana. Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, and Jon Olson, DFL-Webster, were already in the race. Jason Hoschette, Grassroots/Legalize Cannabis Party-Northfield, added his name on Tuesday. Because they're from different parties, all three will advance to Nov. 3.
In House District 24A, Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, will be challenged by Tom Shea, DFL-Owatonna, who filed on Tuesday.
County boards
It's a rematch in Nicollet County’s District 5. Commissioner John Luepke of rural Courtland and veterinarian Bruce Beatty of rural Klossner both filed two weeks ago on the first day of filing. Luepke won 54% of the vote four years ago to topple Beatty, who had served 10 years on the board representing the large rural district that covers most of the county other than the St. Peter and North Mankato areas.
Only incumbents filed for the other two Nicollet County Board seats on the 2020 ballot — District 1 Commissioner Marie Dranttel of St. Peter and District 3 Commissioner Denny Kemp of North Mankato.
In Blue Earth County, there are two competitive races out of three.
District 4 is particularly competitive. Four candidates signed up on the first day of the filing period on May 19 for the seat now held by retiring Commissioner Will Purvis of Vernon Center — farmers Bob Diesch, Kevin Paap, Brian Riewe and Paul FitzSimmons. Rural Mankato resident Sharon Schaller, owner of Sharon's Craft and Floral, became the fifth a week later.
The Aug. 11 primary election will narrow the quintet to two finalists for the Nov. 3 general election in District 4, the largest and most rural district in Blue Earth County.
Commissioner Kip Bruender of Eagle Lake, who has served 18 years on the Blue Earth County Board, will face Allen Marble of rural Good Thunder in District 5 — which covers the east side of the county other than the immediate Mankato area, and includes towns such as Mapleton, St. Clair and Pemberton.
Commissioner Mark Piepho of Skyline, a 12-year veteran of the board, is unopposed in District 3, which includes Skyline, Mankato’s southern neighborhoods, and Mankato Township, other than small portion north of Highway 14.
In county board races in Le Sueur and Waseca counties, the winners are already decided, barring a longshot write-in campaign, because only a single candidate filed for each seat on the ballot. In Le Sueur County, the candidates were David Gliszinski of rural New Prague in District 1 and John King of Le Sueur in District 3. In Waseca County, the candidates are Douglas Christopherson of rural New Richland in District 1 and Brian Harguth of rural Waseca in District 2.
City councils
Mankato Council President Mike Laven, who lives on Cardinal Drive, is the only candidate to file for the citywide at-large seat, and first-term Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley is the sole candidate in Ward 4, which encompasses the central part of the city.
Freshman Council member Dennis Dieken of Belleview Avenue is being challenged in Ward 2 by Daniel Gatlauk Puot Well, who lives on Harper Street. The ward covers the entire northern side of Mankato from the Minnesota River to the eastern city limits, including everyplace north of Madison Avenue along with a couple of neighborhoods just south of Madison.
Lake Crystal was without candidates for mayor and two available City Council seats at the start of this week. That changed on Monday and Tuesday with the bare minimum filing. Todd Weins filed on Monday for mayor and Jim Hanson and Michael Turgeon signed up on Tuesday for the two council positions.
Mapleton also has just enough. Mayor John Hollerich is seeking re-election and Kenneth Warner and Mathew Malone are set to take to the council seats.
Voters in Amboy will have choices to make in their municipal election thanks to late entrants. Michael Sevcik and David Witucki filed on Monday and Tuesday for mayor, and Gene Beussman on Tuesday joined earlier filers Linda Lee Busse and K.C. Reuter for the two at-large council seats.
The only other city in the area to use the early filing period is New Ulm, where Andrea Boettger, Larry Mack and Charles Schmitz will face off in the primary with the two highest vote-getters moving on to the general election for the city's at-large council seat. David Christian and Chad Cooreman are the candidates in Ward 1 and Les Schultz is unopposed in Ward 3.
A second filing period later in the summer will set the ballots for most small-town city councils and school board seats. In those races, a primary election isn't required because all candidates who file — no matter how many — advance to the Nov. 3 ballot.
