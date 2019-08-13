WASECA — Many
residents of Waseca County will vote in special elections in November.
A primary election was held Tuesday to narrow the number of candidates vying to represent District 5 on the Waseca County Board.
Dan Kuhns resigned this winter to become county auditor. Four people filed in late May and early June to replace him though 2022: Brad Krause, Jon Miller, Kevin Nelson and Audra Veroeven.
Krause and Nelson were the top vote-getters on Tuesday and advanced to the general election in November. Krause received 120 votes, Nelson received 35, Veroeven had 19 and Miller had 17.
District 5 is the center of Waseca County, including St. Mary and Wilton townships.
Candidate filings also closed Tuesday for two vacancies on the Waseca School Board. Three candidates are seeking to replace Randy Zimmerman and Koni Hudak, who both resigned this winter.
Edita Mansfield and Aaron Skogen were appointed in April to fill the vacancies through the end of the year and they are running to keep their seats for four additional years. They are being challenged by Chris Mitchell, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat last year.
