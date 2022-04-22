MANKATO — Judge Kurt Johnson is retiring, opening a vacancy for the 5th Judicial District chambered in Mankato.
The Commission on Judicial Selection is searching for "fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals" for the seat.
The commission will consider integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience and community service.
Individuals wishing to apply may request an application via email at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by 4 p.m. May 13 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Erin Sindberg Porter. The Commission expects to hold interviews in early June.
Johnson, formerly an attorney with Gislason & Hunter in New Ulm, has been a judge since 2002.
