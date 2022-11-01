MANKATO — Candlewood Suites is the latest contender to become Mankato-North Mankato’s 20th place of lodging with a four-story east-side hotel.
The 84-room hotel is planned for 2040 Blazing Star Road, just east of Highway 22 and north of Hoffman Road.
Preliminary plans filed with the city show a ground floor with 15 guest rooms, an indoor pool, a fitness area, a lobby and laundry areas. The second through fourth floors would each contain 23 rooms, and the entire facility would exceed 51,000 square feet.
Candlewood is part of the Intercontinental Hotels Group, a British company that includes 17 brands ranging from Kimpton to Crown Plaza to Holiday Inn. There were 361 Candlewood Suites hotels worldwide at the end of last year, according to Statista.com, including in Lakeville, Bemidji, Rochester and Eagan.
The brand markets itself as an attractive option for multi-night stays, offering a full kitchen, in-room workspace for business travelers, a well-equipped fitness facility and the opportunity to borrow a variety of cooking appliances such as Crock-Pots and blenders.
The applicant for a conditional-use permit and design approval for the Mankato Candlewood is TLS Companies, a construction firm based in Rochester that has previously focused its projects in and near that city.
Going back to 2020, more than 200 hotel rooms have been proposed in Mankato, which has a relatively low number of rooms per capita compared to other regional centers in Minnesota. But the pandemic scuttled some, and others appear to have been at least delayed.
A 117-room Marriott SpringHill Suites was to be constructed above downtown’s Cherry Street parking ramp at a cost of $14.2 million. But even as the project was granted a conditional-use permit in March 2020, COVID-19 was arriving in Minnesota. With the resulting impact on the hospitality industry, the developers shelved the project in favor of developing an apartment building on a nearby parcel. Any possibility of reviving the hotel, they said, will need to wait until the Jackson Park Apartments development is completed.
The pandemic also played a role in shifting plans for a 60-room boutique hotel in Second Street’s Landmark Building to an upscale apartment project complete with a microdistillery on the ground floor.
And plans for a 100-room Hilton Home2Suites behind the historic post office building, first unveiled in January 2021, have yet to come to the city Planning Commission 22 months later.
A couple of projects have opened for business. The 68-room Comfort Inn and Suites on Commerce Drive in North Mankato and the Moulin Rouge House, a bed-and-breakfast in a historic house on Mankato’s Second Street, welcomed their first guests in spring 2021.
Prior to the opening of those establishments, Mankato had 1,146 lodging rooms, according to statistics provided to The Free Press by Explore Minnesota. That was substantially fewer, even when adjusting for population, than the number of cabin/hotel/motel/B&B rooms in the Duluth (6,844), Rochester (5,768) and St. Cloud (3,399) metropolitan areas.
One other new hotel project has come to the city of Mankato this year, albeit a small one. The owner of Bridge Plaza, the 20-month-old five-story building between downtown and Old Town, applied for a permit to make the vacant fourth floor a 20-room independent hotel.
