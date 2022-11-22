A recent mobile-canning project means a few tons of processed meat for food-insecure people and a welcome reconnection between communities after pandemic isolation.
“We were glad we could do this again; it’s a time to touch base with our neighbors,” said Dennis Wurtz, a member of Elmendorf Christian Community in southern Watonwan County.
Wurtz’s colony is one of many groups that, for many years, has combined efforts in an annual humanitarian project. The canning event was on hiatus for three years due to COVID restrictions and avian flu precautions.
About 6,000 cans of diced poultry were processed during the charity marathon between 7 a.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday on the grounds of an independent Anabaptist community, 8 miles southeast of Mountain Lake.
“Some of the meat is going to Ukraine, a lot of our ancestors came from what is now called Ukraine in the 1870s,” said Gordon Harder, a semi-retired farmer who’s an amateur Mennonite historian.
The canning project completes a “big circle of connection” between his community and its roots in Europe. Mennonite immigrants came to the Plains states and western Canada, in part, because they feared male members would be conscripted into Russian military service.
“We are against war because we are Christian,” Harder said describing his community’s religious tenets.
During World War II, Mennonite conscientious objectors served not as soldiers, but as firefighters in California or they assisted patients at mental hospitals throughout the United States.
Harder said communities began to send food to those young Mennonites. That practice of providing food to their boys, along with an earlier program that provided aid to suffering relatives overseas, is the genesis of Mennonite Central Commitee’s canning projects at various sites in North America.
Elmendorf provided the large building on the community’s grounds for the recent canning operation. Inside, crews moved diced raw chicken along toward MCC’s mobile cannery set up next to the building.
As during past canning days, Wurtz granted the sixth graders he teaches a few hours off from classes to help. It’s not uncommon for the sights and smells of canning to have temporary effect on young participants.
“Some of them said their stomachs were squeamish and they didn’t think they would feel like eating for a few days,” said Ramont Harder, a site volunteer coordinator.
Volunteer turnout was good this year.
“At times, it seemed like we had too many people; at other times, it seemed we were shorthanded. In the end, it all turned out well,” he said.
The number of cans processed this year is down from the estimated 8,000 produced in 2019. The price of chicken was a factor in the reduction; however, the overall cost was not as bad as expected, Ramont Harder said.
Several veterans of the project dedicated their service to cleaning up afterward and he was glad to again see a couple of return volunteers who are in their 80s.
By Saturday morning, Elemendorf’s building was back in order and the mobile canner was headed down the road to its next destination. The boxed-up cans are being trucked to a storage site where they await shipment to people in need.
Ramont doesn’t know when and how Ukrainians will receive the locally donated food, but the cans will probably first be sent to Poland.
“Everything is tricky now days,” he said referring to the logistics of getting aid to Ukrainians.
