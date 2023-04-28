By John Cross
Special to The Free Press
It was all hands on deck for a few days last week at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fish hatchery on the banks of Lake Tetonka near Waterville.
Using electro-fishing equipment, fisheries workers had captured a motherlode of fat walleyes the day before from the nearby Cannon River, which flows into the lake.
It has been more than 30 years since walleye captured from Tetonka and the Cannon have been the source of fry stocked in area lakes, said Craig Soupir, hatchery administrator. Of particular significance is that the fish recently captured were Lower Mississippi Strain fish, a genetic line discovered to be able to reproduce successfully in southern Minnesota lakes and rivers.
With trophy-sized females ripe with eggs and smaller male walleyes equally ready to spawn swimming in concrete runs in the facility, it was time to give nature a helping hand with the process.
In a ballet of efficiency, fisheries personnel gently squeezed the sagging bellies of the female fish to extract their eggs, which then were mixed with sperm extracted from the males.
Water was gently stirred in to facilitate fertilization followed by a bentonite clay bath to remove a sticky coating that in natural spawning conditions in a lake would allow the eggs to attach to rocks and substrate.
However, in the controlled environment of the hatchery where the fertilized eggs would be placed in plastic cylinders, the coating needed to be removed to prevent clumping.
The eggs then were placed in wire baskets to harden in fresh, flowing water overnight before being placed in plastic cylinders where carefully monitored water from nearby Lake Tetonka flowed through them.
Depending on water conditions, the eggs will hatch about 21 days later, and eventually to be stocked as fry in area lakes. Meanwhile, the adult donor fish were measured and scale samples taken before they were released back into Lake Tetonka, none the worse for the wear.
Earlier efforts
From 1982 to 1992, walleyes were captured every spring in the Cannon River and the fry produced from those fish were stocked in southern Minnesota waters. However, those efforts were suspended because of the inefficiency of the operation.
Instead, walleye eggs from larger egg-stripping operations in northern Minnesota were obtained, hatched and stocked in area lakes in what was believed to be a put-and-take operation.
But then it was discovered that the fish stocked in Lake Sarah in Murray County and other lakes were of the LMS strain and had been reproducing successfully on a regular basis.
As a result, Lake Sarah has not been stocked with any walleye since the 1990s when the discovery was made and continues to be self-sustaining.
Lake Sarah’s backup
In an effort to establish other self-sustaining walleye populations, the DNR has focused on stocking LMS walleye fry obtained from Lake Sarah fish in area lakes since 2015.
Soupir said that Lake Sarah provides enough eggs to meet about half of the area’s annual need for walleye stocking — 200 to 300 quarts of eggs translating to 20-30 million fry.
He estimated that the fish recently captured and stripped from the Cannon River would contribute another 30-40 quarts of eggs that would take a bit of pressure off of Lake Sarah as the sole source of LMS eggs.
It is hoped that a walleye stripping operation similar to the large-scale operations found in northern Minnesota can be established on the Cannon River, making the operation there an annual spring event to provide a greater source of the LMS fish.
