Ims walleye spawn1

Photos by John Cross, special to The Free Press

Nancy Morris, a seasonal worker with the Department of Natural Resources, uses a brush to gently stir eggs stripped from a ripe female walleye by Waterville Fish Hatchery manager Andrew Scholten (center) and as hatchery administrator Craig Soupir prepares to extract milt from the male fish he is holding to fertilize them.

 John Cross, special to The Free Press

By John Cross

Special to The Free Press

It was all hands on deck for a few days last week at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fish hatchery on the banks of Lake Tetonka near Waterville.

Using electro-fishing equipment, fisheries workers had captured a motherlode of fat walleyes the day before from the nearby Cannon River, which flows into the lake.

It has been more than 30 years since walleye captured from Tetonka and the Cannon have been the source of fry stocked in area lakes, said Craig Soupir, hatchery administrator. Of particular significance is that the fish recently captured were Lower Mississippi Strain fish, a genetic line discovered to be able to reproduce successfully in southern Minnesota lakes and rivers.

With trophy-sized females ripe with eggs and smaller male walleyes equally ready to spawn swimming in concrete runs in the facility, it was time to give nature a helping hand with the process.

Ims walleye spawn2

Walleye eggs and sperm are mixed together with a brush during stripping operations last week at the DNR’s fish hatchery on Lake Tetonka near Waterville.

In a ballet of efficiency, fisheries personnel gently squeezed the sagging bellies of the female fish to extract their eggs, which then were mixed with sperm extracted from the males.

Water was gently stirred in to facilitate fertilization followed by a bentonite clay bath to remove a sticky coating that in natural spawning conditions in a lake would allow the eggs to attach to rocks and substrate.

However, in the controlled environment of the hatchery where the fertilized eggs would be placed in plastic cylinders, the coating needed to be removed to prevent clumping.

IMS walleye spawn5

John Cross, special to The Free Press

Bentonite, a type of clay, is mixed into the fertilized walleye eggs to remove a sticky coating off the eggs to prevent them from clumping in the egg jars. In the natural environment of a lake, the coating would allow the eggs to attach to rocks and substrate until they hatch.

The eggs then were placed in wire baskets to harden in fresh, flowing water overnight before being placed in plastic cylinders where carefully monitored water from nearby Lake Tetonka flowed through them.

IMS walleye spawn4

A thick stream of eggs is gently squeezed from a large female walleye that was captured by electro-fishing in the nearby Cannon River. After being stripped of her eggs, the fish was returned to nearby Lake Tetonka unharmed.

Depending on water conditions, the eggs will hatch about 21 days later, and eventually to be stocked as fry in area lakes. Meanwhile, the adult donor fish were measured and scale samples taken before they were released back into Lake Tetonka, none the worse for the wear.

Earlier efforts

From 1982 to 1992, walleyes were captured every spring in the Cannon River and the fry produced from those fish were stocked in southern Minnesota waters. However, those efforts were suspended because of the inefficiency of the operation.

Instead, walleye eggs from larger egg-stripping operations in northern Minnesota were obtained, hatched and stocked in area lakes in what was believed to be a put-and-take operation.

But then it was discovered that the fish stocked in Lake Sarah in Murray County and other lakes were of the LMS strain and had been reproducing successfully on a regular basis.

As a result, Lake Sarah has not been stocked with any walleye since the 1990s when the discovery was made and continues to be self-sustaining.

Lake Sarah’s backup

In an effort to establish other self-sustaining walleye populations, the DNR has focused on stocking LMS walleye fry obtained from Lake Sarah fish in area lakes since 2015.

Soupir said that Lake Sarah provides enough eggs to meet about half of the area’s annual need for walleye stocking — 200 to 300 quarts of eggs translating to 20-30 million fry.

He estimated that the fish recently captured and stripped from the Cannon River would contribute another 30-40 quarts of eggs that would take a bit of pressure off of Lake Sarah as the sole source of LMS eggs.

IMS walleye spawn3

Sky Wigen, a technician at the DNR’s fish hatchery near Waterville, takes a scale sample from a walleye caught on the nearby Cannon River while Tanya Hankins, an office administrator at the facility, records data.

It is hoped that a walleye stripping operation similar to the large-scale operations found in northern Minnesota can be established on the Cannon River, making the operation there an annual spring event to provide a greater source of the LMS fish.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video