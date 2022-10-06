HENDERSON — A rural Le Sueur man's body was recovered Tuesday from the Minnesota River.
David Scheiber, 58, apparently went canoeing on the river the last week of September.
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the body and ruled the death an accident.
On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff's Office received a report of a pickup that was parked under the Highway 16 bridge near the border of Sibley and Le Sueur counties. The caller said the pickup had been there about two days and was not occupied.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office did a welfare check and determined the owner of the pickup, Scheiber, was reportedly going canoeing on the river and was last seen on Sept. 26.
A search of the river by the two sheriff departments and the Department of Natural Resources was started on Monday and resumed Tuesday morning, when the body was recovered and a canoe located.
