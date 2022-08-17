NORTH MANKATO — Capstone Publishing's new CEO is a former high school teacher with expertise in education technology.
Randi Economou's appointment was effective July 11, according to a Capstone press release. She fills the interim role that principal and owner Bob Coughlan held during the past 18 months at the company that creates content for K-5 digital solutions, children’s books and literacy programs for school libraries, classrooms and at-home reading.
Economou has more than 25 years of professional experience in education and industry. Before joining Capstone, she was the area vice president of the West at Renaissance. A former high school teacher, she taught in Glendale, Arizona.
She earned a master's in secondary education with an endorsement in teaching English as a second language from Grand Canyon University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.