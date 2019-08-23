MANKATO — A man has been charged with a gross misdemeanor for allowing a 9-year-old to drive his convertible, which the boy crashed into YMCA Chesley Skate Park Tuesday night.
Connor Quinn Hudalla, 22, of Andover, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Hudalla allowed the boy to drive his Mazda Miata in the parking lot because the boy was admiring the car, according to the court complaint. The boy put on his skateboarding helmet before taking the wheel and soon after crashing, causing minor damage to the skate park building.
Hudalla was in the passenger seat, was not wearing a seat belt and hit his head on the windshield. He was bleeding from a cut on his head and was taken to the hospital.
The boy’s mother was present during the incident. Surveillance video shows her using her phone to take photos or video of her child driving.
