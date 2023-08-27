A 55-year-old Brandon, South Dakota, man died Saturday evening as the result of an I-90 crash with a Waseca school bus.
Mark Alan Tigner was driving his 2006 Ford Mustang westbound on I-90 near the Hwy. 22 intersection, Foster Township, Faribault County, when he collided with an eastbound 2016 school bus driven by Charles Edward Cone, 79, of Waseca. Tigner died at the scene.
Cone was not injured, but seven female Waseca juveniles, ages 14 to 16, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Albert Lea Hospital. Another bus passenger, Kelsey Jo Kathnke, 24, was not injured.
The accident occurred at 8:42 p.m. Saturday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, Responding to the accident were the Wells, Kiester and Bricelyn ambulance services, the Wells and Bricelyn fire departments, and the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.
The Free Press
