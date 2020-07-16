MANKATO — Julia James will remember Andy Wendinger as a classmate who “always put smiles on everyone's faces.”
She's organizing a car show Saturday in memory of her friend who never got to finish restoring his own beloved 1977 Chevy pickup.
Wendinger, 17, died unexpectedly in his sleep in his North Mankato home in March. He died of natural causes, according to the North Mankato Police Department.
“He was always a super nice and caring person, and he knew how to make everybody laugh,” James said.
Wendinger was a junior at West High School. He played football, golf and percussion with the school band and 77 Lancers, according to his obituary.
He also loved classic vehicles, especially his truck he named Ace.
The burgeoning pandemic meant Wendinger's West High School classmates could not come together at that time to morn and celebrate his life, James said. She was determined not to do something to honor him once it was safe to do so. His love of vehicles inspired her idea for an outdoor socially distanced car show.
Ace and other vehicles will be on display in the West High School parking lot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. A food truck also will be on site.
Any area owner of a vintage or otherwise rare vehicle is invited to come show off his or her ride and compete for a people's choice award prize, James said.
All visitors are encouraged to wear masks.
Proceeds from contestant and admission fees will be given to the Wendinger family to complete the restoration of Ace.
