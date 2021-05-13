NORTH MANKATO — A memorial car show/fundraiser slated for Saturday is being organized by friends of a teen who died in March 2020.
The second annual Andy Wendinger Memorial Car Show will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Central College and is a benefit for the automotive education program.
Wendinger, of North Mankato, died unexpectedly at age 17. He was interested in cars and had been working on restoring a 1977 Chevy pickup around the time of his death.
Car show admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. A fee will be charged to people who want to show their vehicles at the event.
